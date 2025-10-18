Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $57.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.26%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

