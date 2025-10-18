Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $232,864,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after buying an additional 441,050 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,120,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after buying an additional 1,552,223 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,313,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after buying an additional 129,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 236,613 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

