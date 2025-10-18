Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 808.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in FirstCash by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7,233.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $807,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,237.76. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $455,521.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,314.48. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,690,723 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $157.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $163.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

