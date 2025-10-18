Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,303.20. The trade was a 17.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,474,468.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. The trade was a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.83.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $543.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

