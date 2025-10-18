Truist Financial Corp Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ULS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

ULS opened at $75.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.55 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

