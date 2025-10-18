Truist Financial Corp Has $271,000 Stake in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $396,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,572.78. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $762,903.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,277.13. This represents a 28.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

