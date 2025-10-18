Truist Financial Corp Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust $BMEZ

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 45,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 177.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMEZ opened at $14.87 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%.



BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II's (BMEZ) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

