Truist Financial Corp Has $309,000 Stock Position in Alcoa $AA

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Alcoa stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

