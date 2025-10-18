Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,396.90. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research set a $30.00 price target on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HIW opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

