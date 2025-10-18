Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,529,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,797,000 after buying an additional 375,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,932,000 after buying an additional 484,154 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RECS opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.