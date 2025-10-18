Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 191.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 171.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 17.4% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,197. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

