Truist Financial Corp Invests $252,000 in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qfin by 36.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qfin during the 1st quarter valued at $19,016,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Qfin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.42. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $48.94.

Qfin Increases Dividend

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Qfin had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 30.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Qfin’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qfin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

Qfin Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

