Truist Financial Corp Invests $289,000 in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.7% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

