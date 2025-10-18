Truist Financial Corp Invests $293,000 in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

