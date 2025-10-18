Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,801,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 99,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,235.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 433,489 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $56,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $182.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,567.12. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.