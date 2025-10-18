Truist Financial Corp Makes New $286,000 Investment in Global Infrastructure Active ETF $RIFR

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Global Infrastructure Active ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:RIFR opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71. Global Infrastructure Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $26.47.
Global Infrastructure Active ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Infrastructure Active ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- This AI Chip Giant Could Be the Market’s Next Big Winner
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Broadcom Inks OpenAI Deal: Why It’s A Huge Win for AVGO Stock
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Institutions Are Fueling CrowdStrike’s Next Leg Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Infrastructure Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Infrastructure Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.