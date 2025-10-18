Truist Financial Corp Makes New $286,000 Investment in Global Infrastructure Active ETF $RIFR

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

NASDAQ:RIFR opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71. Global Infrastructure Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

Global Infrastructure Active ETF Company Profile

Russell Investments Exchange Traded Funds – Global Infrastructure Active ETF is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Russell Investment Management, LLC . The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, Cohen & Steers UK Limited, Cohen & Steers Asia Limited and First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd.

