Truist Financial Corp Purchases 29,922 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 139.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 7,046.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 58.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.85. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

