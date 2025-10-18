Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 59.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $28,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

BEPC stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

