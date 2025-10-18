Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.33. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Frontdoor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Insider Transactions at Frontdoor

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

