Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,525 Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Novanta by 8,193.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 4.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Novanta by 23.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 146,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.49. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $184.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.71.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

