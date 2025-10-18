Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,725 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $BAUG

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth $368,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BAUG opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

