Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Pearson, PLC $PSO

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pearson were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 1,798.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 308.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 43.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 247.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. Pearson, PLC has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 210.0%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

