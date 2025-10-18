Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in APA Corporation $APA

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of APA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in APA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in APA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in APA by 0.4% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on APA from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.16. APA Corporation has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

