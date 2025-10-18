Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tempus AI by 35.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,501,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,755 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 31.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,284,000 after buying an additional 1,016,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,119,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 4.87.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 122.86% and a negative net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $461,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,600. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $25,456,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,141,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,837,409.92. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,662 shares of company stock worth $68,070,993. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.