Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,800 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,382,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 126,156 shares during the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 505,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 138,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.03. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 140.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFIC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.