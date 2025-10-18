Truist Financial Corp Sells 18,660 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 471,108 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $20,694,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 479,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 175,769 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 204.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 191,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 128,721 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 68.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 102,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibraltar Industries has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

