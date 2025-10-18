Truist Financial Corp Sells 222 Shares of 1st Source Corporation $SRCE

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get 1st Source alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 36,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1st Source has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

1st Source Price Performance

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.67. 1st Source Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Research analysts predict that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.62%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.