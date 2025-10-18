Truist Financial Corp Sells 240,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. $PRPL

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 55.6% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 90,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $0.84 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.69 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 472.12%. Purple Innovation has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.