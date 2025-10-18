Truist Financial Corp Sells 277 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 323.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,289.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $1,708,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,835,254.09. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $83,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,084,669.20. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $1,929,262. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $93.58 and a one year high of $186.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

