Truist Financial Corp Sells 434 Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 561.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after buying an additional 383,137 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, CFO Bradford Hale acquired 10,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 144,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,606.48. This represents a 7.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWIN. Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of BWIN opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $378.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

