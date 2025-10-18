Truist Financial Corp Sells 634 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Doximity were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Doximity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 73.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 70.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,721.62. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,221 shares in the company, valued at $241,575. This represents a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,635,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DOCS opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.37.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

