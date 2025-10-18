Truist Financial Corp Sells 812 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

