Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June $XJUN

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XJUN. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 8.6%

XJUN opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $41.44.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.