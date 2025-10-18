Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 90.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 26.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.05. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,920,160.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,899,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,543,443.84. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $2,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,154,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,737,480.33. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,120 shares of company stock valued at $23,018,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

