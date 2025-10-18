Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Limbach were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 16,413.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Limbach by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Limbach by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 74,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Limbach from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

LMB stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.42. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Limbach had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

