Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ:TRSG) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.49. 26,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 20,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tungray Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

