US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,604 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

