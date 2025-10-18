US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,633 Shares of Stepan Company $SCL

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 231.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Stepan in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 67.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stepan from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Stepan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stepan currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Stepan Company has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). Stepan had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.63%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

