US Bancorp DE Buys 368 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 725.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Wall Street Zen raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OGE Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%.The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.67%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

