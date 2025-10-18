US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insmed were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 62.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 82.2% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $165.76 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $121.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Insmed from $154.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Insmed from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $3,492,498.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,848.78. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total value of $11,129,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,252.45. This trade represents a 67.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,057 shares of company stock worth $27,438,126. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

