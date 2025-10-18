US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 309.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 20.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $285.90 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $269.02 and a one year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.58.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

