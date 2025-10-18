US Bancorp DE Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 8,352.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,901 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 492,846 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,977,000 after purchasing an additional 470,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,179,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

