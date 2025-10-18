US Bancorp DE Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,880,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 378,440 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134,372 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 7.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,043,000 after purchasing an additional 97,466 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 44.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,055,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 327,195 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

