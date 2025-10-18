US Bancorp DE Has $1.14 Million Stake in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 110.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 40.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.33. Repligen Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $182.52.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens raised shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,834. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

