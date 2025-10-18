US Bancorp DE Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $48.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.