US Bancorp DE Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

