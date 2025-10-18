US Bancorp DE Has $1.19 Million Position in SM Energy Company $SM

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 122.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 39,165 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM opened at $21.30 on Friday. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.30.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

