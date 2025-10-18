US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,028,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,664,000 after purchasing an additional 642,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,967,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,849,000 after buying an additional 773,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,762,000 after buying an additional 2,538,808 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,055,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,721,000 after buying an additional 1,133,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 405.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,187,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,032,000 after buying an additional 4,160,938 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CM opened at $80.28 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

