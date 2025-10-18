US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 164.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 36.8% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 295.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

