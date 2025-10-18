US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,669.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,607 shares in the company, valued at $190,614.75. This represents a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at $914,310.72. The trade was a 50.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MODG opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.24. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

